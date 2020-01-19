SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

SILV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 317,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,061. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

