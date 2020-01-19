Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 48,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 80,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

