Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

