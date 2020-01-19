Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 427,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Sientra has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

