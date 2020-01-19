Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price (up previously from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 544.17 ($7.16).

MSLH stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 801.50 ($10.54). 591,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 487 ($6.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 822.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.15.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

