ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $848.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.02819961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00198030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00131220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

