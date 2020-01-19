Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,892. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.