Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Cut to GBX 789 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 915 ($12.04) price target (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 865.63 ($11.39).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 923 ($12.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 927.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 879.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

