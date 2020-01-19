SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

SGL Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

