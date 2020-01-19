Semux Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

