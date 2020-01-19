SelfSell 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,818.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded up 16% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a market cap of $180,588.00 and $20,818.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

