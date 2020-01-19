Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $188,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

