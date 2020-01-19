Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.52.

SMG stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

