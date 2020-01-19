Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $165.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 105.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. Scala has a market cap of $565,001.00 and $165.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.02825315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00198271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00130730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

