S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. S & T Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STBA. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 137,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,514. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

