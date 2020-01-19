Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

RYI opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $416.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 105.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryerson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

