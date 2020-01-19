Ruff (RUFF) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.03038443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00197397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.