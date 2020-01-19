Royal Bank of Canada Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $74.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. CSX has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $1,224,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.