Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 65,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $65,835.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,444 shares of company stock worth $1,492,282. 64.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

