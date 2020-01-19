Reviewing Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -17.64 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -1.56

Audentes Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Audentes Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.00% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -120.77% -84.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Audentes Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics 0 14 3 0 2.18 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $50.54, indicating a potential downside of 15.73%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 675.70%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Audentes Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

