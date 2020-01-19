Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $9,306.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

