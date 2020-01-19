Request Hits One Day Volume of $55,970.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi Global and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $55,970.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bitbns, DDEX, Coineal, GOPAX, COSS, Kyber Network, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

