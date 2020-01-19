RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,900,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 748,520 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,808,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,808. RealReal has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

