Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Receives C$12.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,580. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.75. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.00.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

