Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Coinrail, Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $502,220.00 and $71,338.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DEx.top, FCoin, IDEX, BitForex, Coinrail, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.