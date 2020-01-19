Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Rakuten Inc (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, 1,634 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

About Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

