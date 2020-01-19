Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.