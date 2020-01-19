Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

QUOT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 340,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Quotient Technology’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

