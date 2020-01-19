QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $884,610.00 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.04 or 0.05718739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

