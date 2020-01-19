Quantstamp 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,442.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $52,442.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, DDEX, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

