Quant (QNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00038012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00322726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002272 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

