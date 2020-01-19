Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $184.93 million and approximately $397.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00022196 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Liqui and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,071,532 coins and its circulating supply is 96,321,512 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, Kucoin, Allcoin, CoinEgg, ABCC, BigONE, LBank, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Bibox, Bitbns, Ovis, OTCBTC, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Liqui, OKEx, CoinEx, Bithumb, EXX, Coinone, Bit-Z, HBUS, ZB.COM, Exrates, Coinnest, BCEX, Binance, BitForex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Liquid, Gate.io, DragonEX, GOPAX, Bleutrade, Huobi, Iquant and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

