Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $114.74. 1,299,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $118.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

