Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 486,758 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Qiwi by 18.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 661,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 247.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Qiwi by 164.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 448.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 316,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,490. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

