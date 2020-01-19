Qbao Hits Market Cap of $328,751.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Qbao has a total market cap of $328,751.00 and $1,334.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.