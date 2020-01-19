PUBLYTO Token (PUB) Achieves Market Cap of $168,227.00

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Chaince. In the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLYTO Token has a market capitalization of $168,227.00 and $1,176.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com . PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto . The official message board for PUBLYTO Token is medium.com/publyto

PUBLYTO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Chaince. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLYTO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

