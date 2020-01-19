PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 708,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,593. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 308.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

