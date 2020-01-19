Provident Financial’s (PFG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON:PFG traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 463.30 ($6.09). 613,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.