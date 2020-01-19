Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. Prophecy Development shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 329,375 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

In related news, Director John Lee acquired 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$61,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,874,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,133,713.37.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

