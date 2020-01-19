Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.95 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $206,297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,101,000 after buying an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,532,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

