Prometeus Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Prometeus has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $384,918.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

