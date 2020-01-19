Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.
PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.