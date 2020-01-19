Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

