Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) Trading Up 0.5%

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.58, approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

