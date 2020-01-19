PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0000

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 39.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $77,875.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00667970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00071041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008340 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,990,643,708 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

