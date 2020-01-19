POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, GDAC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, LBank and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.