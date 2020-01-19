Po.et 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,380.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, HitBTC and Kyber Network. In the last week, Po.et has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $106,380.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

