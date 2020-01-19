Pirl Reaches Market Capitalization of $485,518.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, Pirl has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $485,518.00 and approximately $6,862.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,126,534 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

