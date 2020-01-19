Piper Sandler Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.94.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.84. 2,250,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

