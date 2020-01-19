Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,881. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

