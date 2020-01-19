Phantomx (PNX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $1,179.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.01160544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

